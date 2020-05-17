I’ll Put Out My Nakedness In Next Music Video – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Tiwa Savage, in an interview with BBC, said she might have to go naked in her next musical video.

The singer made this known while speaking on what to expect from her forthcoming album entitled ‘Celia’.

“I might just have to go butt naked in my next video, because I don’t know what else I’m going to have to do to top that one!,” Tiwa Savage said.

“And, just to put it out there, this was done in Nigeria. All the cast is Nigerian, the director, the AP, everybody is Nigerian.”

The singer also added she might end up shooting her next video at home using her iPhone because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re going through this pandemic, so the idea was I want to let them know that I’m still a boss, that I’m still beautiful, that I’m still African.

“So this pandemic has really opened my heart to the real situation of where the world is right now,” she said.