If Your Partner Doesn’t Call You Everyday, They Don’t Love You – Actress, Anita Joseph

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has stated that any partner who refused to call their other half everyday, does not share true love with them.

The actress who wedded recently made the statement in an update on her Instagram page where she wrote that people who truly love you will find time to talk you as no one is ever too busy to call the ones they claim they love.

She Wrote;

“Some people talk to you in their free Time”

Some others free their Time to talk to you”

LEARN the DIFFERENCE !!!

No one is ever too busy for the ones they LOVE

If your bae does not talk to you Everyday

Then you two ain’t InLOVE !!

I hope this met you well,but if it didn’t soweeiiiii

https://www.instagram.com/p/CArdXrfBg6r/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7

The actress who got married to Mc Fish in February recently opened up on why she chose him out of the many suitors she got

“What attracted me to my husband is that he loves God, he’s a power dresser, he speaks well, makes me laugh, respects and adores me and above all, he enjoys my company.

“Our relationship started after we met at an event. It was love at first sight and it was like magic. I settled for MC fish because you know, sometimes you just see someone and you know in your heart that God has settled this one” she said.