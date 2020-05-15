‘If Your Boyfriend Cannot Give You N300k Weekly, Break Up With Him’ – Lady Says (Video)

A Nigerian lady identified as Sophiesweet on Instagram has told her fellow women to dump their partners if they cannot afford to pay them N200k – N300k weekly.

According to Sophie, any man who wants to be in a serious relationship should be prepared to spend minimum of N200k weekly in catering for his girlfriend.

She also advised men to stop asking ladies out if they know they are not up to the task.

“If you can not give your girlfriend N200k to N300k, then do not date”, Sophie said.

Watch the video below: