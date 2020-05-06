“If You Want My Phone Number, Buy Me A Better Phone And SIM Card” – Actress Imem Peter

Bootylicious Nollywood actress, Inem Peter has taken to Instagram to give a solution to people who always ask for her number in the DM.

According to the Akwa Ibom State-born actress, if you want her phone number, you have to buy her a good phone and sim card to reach her whenever you want. Read as she posted below…

“Stop coming to my DM to ask for my number if it’s not business related. If you want my number for chit-chat, just buy me a phone and sim card so you can reach me with it whenever you want. Buy better phone o! Inem Peter,,,,

SOLUTION IS HERE 🤣🤣🤣🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️💃💃”