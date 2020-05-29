“If You Laugh, May Your Pant Tear” – Tonto Dikeh Says As She Shares Intro Of Her Song

Controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh has shared a short intro of one of her songs which she released a long time ago.

The beautiful actress cum entrepreneur shared the audio while advertising her ‘Grub and rub’ food show on her verified Instagram page.

Sharing the audio, Tonto wrote;

“If you listen to this song and laugh, may your pant tear”.

The actress recently said she has forgiven all her friends who deceived her into music in 2012. According to the actress, they made her venture into a career which she lacks the talent to succeed.

The actress also revealed how her son, Andre laughs whenever she plays the song or sings it to him.

Listen to the audio below;