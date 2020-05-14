“If You Are Man Enough To Beat Your Spouse, Be Man Enough To Face Arrest” – Police PRO, Dolapo Badmos

Chief Superintendent officer and spokeswoman for the Lagos State command, Dolapo Badmos has addressed the growing number of reports regarding domestic abuse.

The agile police officer took to her page to issue a serious warning to domestic abusers while sharing a photo of the injuries a woman sustained due to domestic violence.

Dolapo Badmos issues warning to domestic abusers

Sharing the photo, Dolapo wrote;

“I cant understand how some people hit and beat their spouses?! Only Animals settle scores by beating, tearing and cutting one another! If you are manly enough to beat your spouse be manly enough to face arrest.

Dont be hiding under table in your family house when they come for your arrest. It baffles me how some hide inside hole after performing Hulk Hirgan task on their spouse #saynotodomesticviolence #dsvrtlagos”