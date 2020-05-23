If I’m Going To Be Persecuted For Being Tacha’s Friend, Then So Be It – Khafi (video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi has addressed the issue going on between herself and other female ex housemates, Mercy Eke and Venita.

According to Khafi, she had already made up her mind to ignore the whole drama, but since she’s still trending for no reason, then she just decided to speak up.

The reality star advised her fans to always see insults as an encouragement to push forward. She said trolls should be ignored totally.

She also said bullies always attack those who are destined for greatness, so for that reason, she is unbothered by the constant negativity fired at her.

