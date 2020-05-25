“I Will Never Again Do Wifey Duties For A Boyfriend” – BBNaija’s Uriel Cries Out

Former big brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa has revealed why she will never do wifey duties for a boyfriend again.

She took to her Instalive to make the revelation.

According to the singer and entrepreneur, men don’t know what they want and she cannot make the same mistake twice.

“There are so many good girls out there and they are single, me I am one of them, but you are right, if I am to meet anybody right now, me that I like to cook very well, you will not catch me cooking in his house, no, I will not not make that mistake twice.

I don’t believe in giving a man wifey duties. The men of these days are not ready, they like the idea of having a girlfriend, but they don’t really know what they want” She said.