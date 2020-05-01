“I Will Become A Pornstar After Coronavirus Pandemic” – Wizkid’s Baby Mama Reveal s

StarBoy Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu has revealed what she will start doing after quarantine is over.

Shola who is the mother of Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, also said she has been receiving lessons and tutorials about the profession.

According to her, Pornhub is not even ready for her skills.

Read below as she posted on her Twitter handle…

“After this whole quarantine self isolating pandemic BS is over.. I’m becoming a porn star.. New profession alert!!! Cos bruhhh the lessons/tutorials I’ve been receiving ehn oh Lordy lord!!!

Y’all tell pornhub they ain’t ready for my skills 😭😭😂😂”

Shola is a fashion entrepreneur and mother to Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, who is 9 years old.

Shola and Wizkid have always had a rough path, she even called him out in 2018 for being a dead beat father and always trying to paint himself as a good father to the public.

Wizkid has 3 sons with 3 different women, Shola, Binta and Jada.