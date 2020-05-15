“I Wear Bra To Help Men From Going Crazy” – Eva Alordiah Flaunts N*pples In New Photo

Nigerian rapper Eva Alordiah has revealed why she wears bras and why she doesn’t like it.

The rapper who shared a photo showing her n*pples also wondered what men find arousing about n*pples that makes them go crazy.

According to her, she only wears bras just to prevent men from “going crazy over the nipples.”

She wrote:

“Nipsey Hustling. I don’t like bras. Generally I just think Bras are so uncomfortable. For me. And I am not the only woman who feels this way.

Can someone, a man, please explain to me what it is about the nipples that make them such a crave and a catalyst for sexual arousal? I can hardly understand it.”

She added; When I wear a Bra, I do it for you. To help you help yourself from going crazy over nipples. When I don’t wear a bra, I do it for me. To help me help myself fucking breathe.”