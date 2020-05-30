“I Wasn’t Planning To Tie Wrapper” – BBNaija’s CeeC Tells Her Mother

Big brother Naija season 2 first runner up, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as CeeC, has said she is an unbothered African woman.

The reality star shared a stunning photo of herself rocking Ankara and also shared a conversation she had with her step-mother about her rigorous workouts.

Read below…

“Unbothered African Independent Woman..👑

Mom: Cynthia easy with workout and waist training, because if your stomach is too flat , you can’t tie wrapper .

Me: but I wasn’t planning to tie wrapper 🧐😌😋.”

The “Double Wahala” contestant has managed to keep her body banging since the show in 2018.

Recall that CeeC launched her sports wear brand Cegar, a year ago.