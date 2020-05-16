I Was Locked Up For 12 Hours – Victoria Inyama Recounts Horrific Treatment Her Ex-Husband Subjected Her To

Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has narrated the harrowing experience she was allegedly subjected to by her ex-husband, Godwin Okri.

The actress who shared her story in an Instalive chat with UK based mental health advocate Malin Anderson, said the cracks in her marriage became obvious after her ex-husband began maltreating her.

Inyama revealed that she lived in fear as Okri allegedly threatened to kill her if she failed to do his bidding. She disclosed that when she opted for divorce, her ex-husband turned it down and also insisted that she is his property.

The actress also recalled getting arrested by her ex-husband while trying to protect herself and her three kids. Asides accusing Okri of domestic violence, Inyama claimed he once fed their son a food he was allergic to and also dislocated the arms of their daughter.

She said; “I was scared because he would tell me ‘I know a lot of people in prison, my clients that owe me a lot of favour because they didn’t do long term and I’ll just waste you and nothing is going to happen.’ At that point I just told him that I’m ready to die, I’m not coming back to you, he said alright, we will see about that.

“He would bring his girlfriends to my house to drop off the kids and one day I said can we just go for a divorce and he said you can’t divorce me, I own you, you are my property, divorce me? I said you’ve moved on, you are living with another woman in your house, he said ‘so? you are not in my house anymore, there has to be a woman in my house’ and I requested a divorce.

”He went on to say ‘first of all you cant divorce me and second of all, which man is going to want a woman with three kids? Oh, you think its because you’ve gone to the university that you think you are now intelligent? You are not intelligent.

“I was arrested in front of my kids and locked up for 12 hours. That was my most humiliating moment in life.”