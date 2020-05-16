I Vowed Never To Date A Broke Guy – Ghanaian Actress, Moesha Boduong

Curvy Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong has revealed why she would never date a poor or broke guy. According to the actress, her bitter experience with her first boyfriend made her not to date broke guys.

The actress further stated that she will not date a man without a car.

“My first boyfriend was a man without cash and we were struggling together but he cheated on me severally and got my heartbroken. After such experience, I vowed never to date a broke guy. I can’t date a man without a car, a man with at least a Corolla or a Hyundai isn’t bad for a guy who wants to date me,” she explained.

The actress also advised other ladies against dating several men.

“Sleeping with different men will never make you successful or rich. No man will spend on a hoe, men love women who are exclusive. Don’t believe in everything you read on social media and don’t believe in rumours and gossips” she said.