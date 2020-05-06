“I Used To Love Him” – 50 Cent Speaks On Strained Relationship With His Eldest Son, Marquise

American rapper, 50 Cent, has opened up on his relationship with his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, and according to him, all love is lost.

He made this known as he joined Van Lathan on XXL’s IG for an interview on Tuesday night, after he was asked about his long-lasting feud with Marquise Jackson. He said;

“It is sad, it’s a sad situation, when you pray for success, you don’t necessarily pray for the things that come with it. It’s no such thing as success without jealousy without envy or entitlement.”

When Lathan asked if he loved his son, 50 said that he “used to.”

50 continued, “I didn’t think that success would cost me my firstborn but it’s the situation it is. Like, my grandfather used to say, ‘If it rattles like a snake and slithers like a snake, is it a snake or do you need to be bit?’”

Last month, he disclosed that he would pick controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine over his own son.

“Nah, I ain’t heard from 6ix9ine. He’s his mother’s child now. He told on everybody,” 50 said during an IG Live stream. “He better than Marquise, though. I’ll take him before I take my actual biological son. Fuck that n***a.”

Watch Video Below;