“I Rejected N8Million To Promote Bleaching Cream” – BBNaija Khafi Reveals

Big Brother Naija 2019 Star, Khafi Kareem has revealed how she rejected the sum of 8 Million Naira that was given to her to promote a bleaching cream.

The caramel-skinned reality star disclosed how she rejected the offer via her Instagram page because bleaching was against her personal principles.

In her words ;

“I have always tried to monetise myself in a way that is truly in line with my values. I have had to reject certain things. So, a certain company contacted me and this is actually, till today, the biggest offer I have received. “It was about N8 million and it wasn’t that much that I would have to do, but it was for a skin bleaching brand. “I was in the dilemma of taking the money but not having to do much and this is not something I believed in”. I could have just taken the money and not care about the repercussions. There are certain things that I would not be able to do in the future if I take certain deals that were not in relation to my brand. “I had to turn down N8 million so that, by God’s grace, I would make more in the future by being a person of my word.”