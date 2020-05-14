I Predicted Coronavirus Lockdown In December, Chris Oyakhilome Reminds Members

Founder, Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has said that he predicted the Coronavirus lockdown in December.

Oyakhilome, who spoke on Sunday during a telecast, said he told his church members in the middle of December that in 2020, the advanced work of God and the work of man would collide, and that there was going to be a collision in 2020, as the nation had come to that crisis point.

According to him, “I told you. In the middle of December, going to the third week that in 2020 the advanced work of God and the work of man would collide, that there is going to be a collision in 2020. We have come to that crisis point. We have come to that crisis moment.”

Oyakhilome said he had asked his members to go into three days of fasting and praying, which ended on Wednesday.

“What we are doing now, as beautiful as it is, is not what God wants as a church. Now the church is a congregation. His praise must go to him in his great congregation. And the great congregation must happen. But we must use everything we know in the word of God. The weapons of our warfare are not carnal,” he said.

The controversial cleric said it was the responsibility of the church to put things in order, which was the reason for declaring the three days of fasting and praying.

He said man, as a being, has a capacity for evil and that one should not make mistake about this, adding that there were satanic forces.

“I can tell you that. We are going to have a global fasting and praying. The first thing we are fasting and praying about is to restrain the power of man to control this world with evil and violence.

“The second is, we are fasting and praying to regain our rights that God has given us and the rights that God has given us are consistent with the Bill of Rights.