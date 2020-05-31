I Like To Go As OBO, Not Odogwu – Davido (video)

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has told his fans to desist from calling him “ODOGWU”.

The singer added that he would rather stick to his nickname, ‘OBO’ (Omo Baba Olowo which means Son of a Rich Man).

He made this known after he posted a video of his fans chanting ‘Odogwu’ (Great Man) at him.

In his words;

“I like to go as OBO as it’s been for the last 10 years”.

Watch the videos below:

30BG Are Crazy 😂😂 Davido Can’t even Rest, They Kept Shouting ‘Odogwu’ 😂 pic.twitter.com/IMe7ynzBBW — DavidoDailyNews (@DMWDailyNews) May 30, 2020



Recall that “Odogwu” is Burna Boy’s second official single for the year 2020 and a follow to his previous record titled ‘’Money play’’ released in January.

The term ‘’odogwu’’ means ‘’Big man’’ or ‘’Great man’’ in Igbo language.

The record was produced by serial hitmaker, Kel P and the visual interpretation is credited to TG Omori.