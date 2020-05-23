“I Just Want To Thank God Burna Boy Didn’t Win Grammy Award” – Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter Reacts After He Shades Davido

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo has slammed Burna Boy for shading Davido after he tagged himself and Wizkid ‘the greatest of all times.’

19-years-old Priscilla took to her Twitter to react, saying she is thanking God that Burna Boy didn’t win the Grammy Award.

“I just want to thank God burna boy didn’t win Grammy Award. I said what I said!” she tweeted.

Recall that in January, Burna Boy who had Nigeria buzzing after being nominated for the Grammy Awards in the World Best Music Album category, lost to Beninese singer-songwriter, Angelique Kidjo.

That was not Angelique Kidjo’s first win. Her first win came in 2007 in the Best Contemporary World Music category.

She also picked a Grammy each in the Best World Music Album category in 2014 and 2015 for the albums Eve and Sings respectively.