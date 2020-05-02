I Infected Four Persons With Coronavirus – Governor El-Rufai Reveals

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, has said that he infected four persons in the state with Coronavirus, all of whom have since recovered.

El-Rufai, who doubles as the index case in the state, made the disclosure at the 24th edition of The Platform hosted by Pastor Poju Oyemade.

The governor said Kaduna State had tested about 400 people and now has three testing centres.

He said, “As I announced some days back, we received 169 almajiris from Kano and so far 21 of them have tested positive. We expect more to test positive; the spike in our numbers have largely been the almajiris and other people that have come in.

“We have been successful in closing down our state, in reducing the traffic into our state, every case in the state has been imported.

“I was the first case, fortunately, I’d say, because it served to scare everyone about reality. COVID is real, it’s not a joke. I was the first case, I got it in Abuja and infected four other people, all of us are okay now.”