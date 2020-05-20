“I Have Decided That Gbegiri Is Thrash” – Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Nollywood Actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington has declared that Nigerian soup, Gbegiri, popular amongst the Yoruba tribe is thrash.

According to Adesua, she has been suffering from eating the gbegiri soup which is made out of beans with Amala and Ewedu Soup due to pressure but is now declaring it thrash.

She says she prefers her amala with ewedu and fried peppery stew.

She Wrote;

I’ve decided that gbegiri is trash. Peer pressure made me eat it with my amala but I have grown as an individual and now I know without a shadow of doubt that I prefer my amala with ewedu and fried peppery stew.

Signed,

Ex gbegiri sufferer.