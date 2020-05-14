‘I Get Upset When People Assume I Am A Yoruba Demon’ – BBNaija Star, Tobi Speaks

Big Brother Naija reality TV star, model and actor, Tobi Bakre has expressed his displeasure over being referred to as a ‘Yoruba Demon’.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate stated this while sharing a picture on the social media platform.

Tobi said it really gets on his nerves whenever people tag him a ‘Yoruba Demon’, whether they said it jokingly or not.

“I get upset when people see me and just assume ‘Yoruba Demon. Then i see pictures like this, *sigh* No wonder”, he captioned the picture of him wearing a green suit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAFPOujgwCk/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7