“I Get My Own Personal Babalawo” – Tonto Dikeh Warns Native Doctors Disturbing Her DM

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has issued a warning to native doctors sending her DMs saying they saw her problems and can help.

According to her, she has her own person ‘Babalawo’ and it’s not good to mix medicine. She urged them to look for Coronavirus vaccien instead if they have power as they claim.

The mother of one said the only problem she has now is how to clear her Bentley before June 9th. Read her posts below….

“Pls the only problem o have now is how to clear my BENTLEY before june9th If your vision is not reaching how to get this money.. ABEG una just pray for me in silence🥵🥵🥵”