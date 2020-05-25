I Gave You A Car, House And Allowed You Shop With My Card – Jude Okoye Blasts May D

Music executive, Jude Okoye has lambasted singer May D after the latter narrated the ordeal he faced while he was still under Square Records which was owned Psquare.

Recall that May D claimed that he never got paid for all he did for the music group, from writing songs, to his vocal input in their Invasion album. He also alleged that he shared a room with their driver and cook even though there was an empty duplex.

Reacting to his claim, Jude Okoye revealed that he bred May D for years in his house after he decided to give him a contract. According to him, he allowed May D to use his car, live in his house and shop with his card.