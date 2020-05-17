‘I Don’t Like People Who Beg’ – Actress Omotola Warns Giveaway Hunter

Popular Nigerian actress, Dr. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has sent a friendly note of warning to a fan who begged her for Covid-19 palliatives.

The Nollywood actress woke up from her right hand side today and decided to follow anybody who newly follows her on Twitter.

This activity got the actress hooked online while interacting with her fans during the “Follow Back” session.

However, fans who noticed the actress was online and active decided to seize the rare opportunity to get interactive with her.

A certain fan, @PrinceJoshee told the screen goddess he missed her and stylishly begged for Covid-19 palliatives.

“I have miss u oh, any palliatives for us?” the giveaway hunter enquired.

The actress who apparently has a phobia for beggars on sighting the tweet replied Prince Joshee thus;

“Please I don’t like begi begi people oh… I like my followers to be mature, funny and hardworking people …I’m sure you are not here for giveaways… Otherwise, wrong accant!”