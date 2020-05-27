“I Can’t Wait To Fall Hopelessly And Madly In Love” – Toke Makinwa

Despite previous setbacks, media personality, Toke Makinwa is keeping hopes alive.

The 35 year old radio host, took to her Instagram page to say that she is still a hopeless romantic despite what life has thrown to her, and that she can’t wait to fall in love again.

“No matter what life has thrown at me, I am still a “Hopeless Romantic”. I cannot wait to fall hopelessly and madly in love. I love love, Hopefully it loves me back. Someday..” she wrote.

In 2014, Toke Makinwa married Maje Ayida whom she had been involved with for 8 years.

In 2015, she separated from Ayida after discovering that he had impregnated his ex-girlfriend. On 5th October 2017, Toke’s marriage to Maje was dissolved by a Lagos High Court on the grounds that Ayida committed adultery.