“I Can’t Marry Someone Like Dangote” – Yoruba Actress Reveals

Budding Yoruba actress, Oyinkansola Emmanuel has opened up on why she cannot date the richest man in Africa, Nigerian business tycoon, Aliko Dangote.

Speaking during an Instagram Live chat with Yoruba Movies Gist, Emmanuel said:

”I will appreciate a God fearing man, who knows what it takes to have a woman at home as a wife. He must be very respectful and know how to treat me well. I don’t want a man that will turn himself to Mike Tycson or Anthony Joshua in my marriage. Regardless of his status, he must be very tall. I believe that I am short in stature and if I marry a short man like myself, we might end up having dwarf as kids”, she said.

Asked If she would settle for Dangote if she has the opportunity, she said:

”It is not about your wealth, achievement or your status. It is a matter of choice. I won’t feel the love like having my kind of man. Nothing a man can use to entice me that will freak me. You just have to be tall. I can’t even marry someone like Dangote because he is a busy type, he might not be with with me physically. Not every problems money can solve, sometimes you just need the man’s presence. I am not saying I don’t need money, a man that must marry me must be okay in his only little way, he should be able to cater for his family, not the one that will become a burden on me. Even if he doesn’t have the millions yet, I will still go with him if he is my choice”.

Dangote is the founder and chairman of Dangote Group, he has an estimated net worth of US$13 billion, as of May 2020, making him the 85th wealthiest person in the world and the richest person in Africa.