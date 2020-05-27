“I Believe The Cure For Coronavirus Will Come From Africa” – Stella Damascus

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damascus has stated that she strongly believes that the cure for COVID-19 would be found in Africa.

She made this known on social media as she celebrated this year’s African Day.

Taking to social media, Stella Damascus advised Africans to ensure they take care of one another in the pandemic period irrespective of whatever divide may exist between them.

See What She Wrote Below;

“Happy Africa Day to all my African brothers and sisters all over the world. We stronger together. The virus has taken so many but together, we shall fight and overcome. We must all take care of one another regardless of religious, political or language differences. I believe that the cure is coming from Africa. Celebrate today and remember why. One love”.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization, WHO, has promised to support Africa in its fight against COVID-19.

This was disclosed by the Regional Director for Africa, World Health Organisation, Dr Matshidiso Moeti.

“So again, a shout out to African people, I thank them so much for the courage that they have shown, the forbearance under sometimes difficult circumstances.

“We are committed to continuing in this fight with them.

“I would like to pay special tribute to African communities. It was said by the WHO Director-General, Dr Tedro that our leaders have put in place some measures to control the pandemic.

“We have seen African countries take very tough decisions to put in place some of the control measures.

“I am very pleased to have joined this celebration of Africa Day yesterday, and especially pleased to have been in the company of special envoys on COVID-19 in Africa,” she said.