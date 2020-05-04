“I Am Not Dead!” – Nollywood Actor Rumoured To Be Dead, Speaks From Hospital Bed

Veteran actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu also known as Ogun Majek has debunked news of his death after speaking from his hospital bed in Ibadan.

Recall that actress, Foluke Daramola also debunked the news.

Newsman, Gbolahan Adetayo reportedly placed a call to the executive governor of Theater And Motion Picture Practitioner Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) Oyo State Chapter, Yeye Rose Odika who confirmed that the actor is not dead.

In a new video making the rounds, the actor confirmed that he is alive responding to treatment.

“I’m not Dead, I am alive, this is me speaking with you live and direct, may God not take my life in hurry. Indeed, I am not healthy and that is why I am receiving treatment. I really appreciate your supports. To those who sent donations for my treatment, I pray that God will continue to bless you. You shall not reap it like this. I pray that God will consider this month of Ramadan to uplift you all. Amen”, he said.

Meanwhile, four days ago, the family of the actor asked for public assistance as his health deteriorates.

The request was for financial help contained in a release issued by one of his sons, Akinpelu Akeem Abidemi.

Abidemi claimed that the children of Gbolagade Akinpelu are using the medium to appeal to all indigenes of Ibadanland, Oyo State, and Nigerians as a whole to provide financial assistance for the treatment of their father who has been battling with an unknown sickness for some years.

He also said that they have spent and sold all resources at their disposal but all to no avail. He said they are asking for help from the public in order not to lose the ailing film actor.

He enjoined people across religious beliefs to pray for his father and to also pray for intending donors that their pockets will never dry.