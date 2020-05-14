“I Am In A Relationship But We Don’t Have Sex” – Actress Juliana Olayode “Toyo Baby”

Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode popularly known as ‘Toyo Baby’ has reiterated her stance on sexual purity years after she ignited a row of controversy with her “virginity movement”.

The Jenifa Diary star who shared her view in an Instalive chat, recalled losing her virginity to her music teacher. She however stated that the act never stopped her from joining the sexual purity movement.

She also disclosed that she is currently in a relationship where she doesn’t have sex with her partner.

“Whenever I tell people that I am in a relationship but we don’t have sex, they are like ” you don’t have sex? what are you even doing there”. Like people think it is impossible to be in a relationship leading to marriage and not have sex” she said.

