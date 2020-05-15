‘I Am Devastated’ – Actress Destiny Etiko Cries After Losing Dad

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko’s dad is dead.

The heartbroken actress took to her Instagram page to announce the sad news, while grieving.

She wrote:

“am so pained 💔

Am so broken 💔

Am devastated 💔

It’s as if my life is shattered 😭

The world is wicked o💔

I still can’t believe that the man who gave me life is gone 😭💔

Daddy u have always loved and supported me when I told u wat I wanted to take up as a carrier…u prayed for me and told me dat I will always succeed and stand out in all I do …now am making u proud and all the evil ones could do is to take you from us 😭💔😭

My heart is broken into piece and am not sure it can be mended for u left With a part of my soul daddy…..my closeness with u still making me not believe dat u are gone dad💔💔💔💔💔💔💔

OBI AGBAWA M OOOO😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

My headmaster

My oyibo pepper

My intelligent man 👨

The finest man in ETIKO’s FAMILY

It’s shall never be well with the wicked ones IJN Amen 🙏🏻 This year just hit me like a personal virus 🦠 and it’s so difficult for me to let go daddy 😭😭😭

You know I love u more than any other thing in this world 🌎 😭❤️….I pray I get through this daddy but till den …..may u keep resting in the bosom of the lord IJN Amen 🙏🏻 @sopuruetiko

U are my father now

Pls always be strong for me

I love u my blood 🩸 ❤️

:

:

THIS WORLD IS WICKED 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAMqqHqAHHF/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7