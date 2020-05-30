How Wizkid Introduced Me To Instagram – Daddy Showkey Reveals

Nigerian singer, Daddy Showkey has narrated how he discovered popular social media platforms, Instagram, and Twitter.

He made this known during an Instagram live chat with comedian, Woli Arole.

He said “ I dey for my house I no even know wetin them dey call Instagram, I first go Wizkid place, he con dey tell me say Baba, you no get Instagram? I say I no get, he con dey say you go tag this one and that one.

“I no wan even know wetin dem dey call tagging. I no even know ‘Twitter’, the ‘tweeter’ wey I know na base and twitter on top sound.”

He said it was an award-winning singer, Wizkid, and Kcee that both taught him how to use both applications.

He continued “Then when I go Kcee house, he come dey tell me about the hashtag, hashtag this and that”.

Daddy showkey rose to fame in the 1990s with hit songs like ‘Diana’, ‘Fire Fire’, and ‘My name’.