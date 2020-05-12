How P-Square Hindered Me From Working With Akon — MayD

Known for his popular release “Ile Ijo” in 2012, Akinmayokun Awodumila popularly known as MayD, has aired how the defunct music duo, P-Square, hindered him from working with Senegalese-American musician, Akon.

In an Instagram live interview, MayD explained how P-Square never believed in him as they kept parrying his request for a contract.

According to him, there was never a contract, however, they kept telling him to succeed in his career so he can use their platform to achieve greater heights.

MayD during his time with the popular music duo, released his popular tracks Ile Ijo.

However, P-Square in 2012, announced they had severed ties with MayD as they felt he was not economically viable.

Watch video below;