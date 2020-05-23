Graphics Designer reacts hysterically after Davido posted his work (Video)

A graphics designer known as ayofrica has reacted in a very emotional way after popular singer and DMW Boss, David Adeleke posted his work (which was a photoshopped image of himself and Wizkid).

Apparently, Davido appreciated the art as he shared it on his social media page whilst declaring himself and Wizkid the ‘2 greatest Nigerian artists of all time‘.

Ayo, the brain & hands behind the photoshopped image reacted wildly to the acknowledgement from Davido, he took to his Instagram page to share a video with the caption ;

Where should I start ?

Am in tears right now !!! Can’t believe this is happening to me !!!

@davidoofficial posted my craft am not myself right now

All thanks to God and All thanks to @tundeednut that put me forward without collecting dim @tundeednut is such an angel

How can i thank you how can I appreciate you thanking you is not enough !!!

See video below ;