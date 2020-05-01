Governor Ganduje Asks FG To Relax Curfew In Kano State Due To Ramadan

Kano State Governor, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje asked the federal government to relax the curfew imposed in Kano state following series of mysterious deaths in the state.

Ganduje made the appeal while inaugurating a panel of experts led by the president of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria Musa Borodo, to support the state task force technical committee. According to him, the relaxation of the curfew is necessary because people are running out of food.

Ganduje said; “We would engage the presidential task force on COVID-19 to seek permission to relax the total lockdown imposed on Kano. “We are making this appeal on behalf of our people who are presently running out of food items. We would love the federal government to relax the lockdown for a period of time to enable people stock their homes, especially now that majority of us are fasting. It will also ease the economic hardship in the state.”

Though the NCDC has activated a second Coronavirus test center in Kano state, the state currently has 219 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.