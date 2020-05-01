“God Put Your Problems Behind You” – Denrele Edun Commends Chika Ike’s Backside

Award winning media personality, Denrele Edun has commended Nollywood movie star, Chika Ike for her lovely physique.

The eccentric media personality made the commendation while reacting to a recent photo of the beautiful screen goddess which she shared on her Instagram page.

In the photo, Chika Ike rocked a tight neon green outfit which perfectly revealed her curves.



Reacting to the photo, Denrele Edun, who could not get his eyes off her backside aired his opinion via the comment section of her post.

“Baba God took all your problems and put them behind you“, he wrote.

See his post below;