“God Is Good, Glory To God!” – Simi Tweets As She Ignites Birth Rumours

Pregnant Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye-Kosoko, simply known as Simi has sparked off birth rumours on the internet with recent posts she shared on her social media pages today May 9, 2020.

Recall that the expectant wife of popular singer, Adekunle Kosoko better known as Adekunle Gold, recently unveiled her near birth baby bump when she premiered the official video to her latest hit song, Duduke.

The singer stirred up speculations this morning when she took to Twitter and wrote; “God is good. Glory to God!!!”

The speculations even became more glaring when she headed to her Instagram Story and wrote;

“Who God has blessed, no man can curse.”



Following the series of posts the pregnant singer shared, her fans have speculated she might have finally put to bed.

See their tweet replies below;