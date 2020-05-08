‘God Abandoned Nigeria A Long Time Ago’ – Actor, Kevin Ikeduba (Video)

Nollywood actor, Kevin Ikeduba has claimed that God left Nigeria a long time ago.

He made the assertion on IG live, saying God can answer individual prayers but as for Nigeria as a country, God has since left the country.

Backing his opinion, he stated that Nigeria has the most influential pastors and Islamic clerics in the world, the country also has the biggest worship centers, so they do not need God.

“God does not recognize Nigeria as a country, God recognizes the individuals. God left this country a long time ago. We have the richest pastors and alfas in the world.

We are the country that goes to mosque Friday to Friday. We are the only country that goes to church Monday to Monday. Na we dey do fasting, na we dey do everything. But look at our country, so who have they been praying to you.”

He also spoke about China which is the fastest developing country in the world having only 1% of Christians and Muslims. According to him, the rest of the nation consist of people who don’t believe in God yet they are successful.

Watch the video below;