Ghanaian Female Singers, Sista Afia And Freda Rhymz Nearly Gets Physical With Each Other At TV Station Premises (Video)

A dramatic scene was recorded at the premises of TV3 earlier this morning, as Ghanaian female singers Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz were involved in a fracas following their ongoing beef.

The duo had been enmeshed in a bitter social media showdown which was triggered by Sista Afia’s song ‘WMT’, in which she threw jabs at some female rappers in the Ghanaian music industry. The song was met with counter jabs and reactions from Freda Rhymz who released ‘KMT’ and another singer, Eno replying with ‘Rap Goddess’.

Sista Afia fired back at her colleagues with ‘You Got Nerves’, which made Freda Rhymz release ‘Point of Correction’.

Reacting to some claims made in the ‘Point of Correction’ diss song, Sista Afia dared the MTN Hitmaker season 6 winner to insult her the same way she did in the song whenever they meet face to face. In an interview with 3FM on Saturday May 16, she disclosed that she will beat Freda when they meet.

The Ghanaian singers’ beef took a dramatic turn on Monday morning as they were seen in a viral video being held back by some persons present at the television station premises.

Sista Afia who was held by two strong men was heard screaming: “say it to my face. If you are a woman say it to my face”. She tried to get out of their grips to fight Freda but was stopped.

Freda on the other hand, was dragged into the car by her managers.

Here Is The Video Below;