Ghanaian actress slammed for saying she charges $5,000 for s*x



The “Baby Mama” actress who always goes nude on her Instagram page in an interview with Angel TV disclosed that she accepts nothing less than $5,000 to have sex with a man.

“Some men can just call me and give me $1000 without sleeping with me so nudity has been an enabler and I’m sticking to that career direction,” she told the host.

She continued: “I take $5,000 and above because men give me one thousand dollars for doing nothing so I won’t charge less if you want to sleep with me. I need to take good care of myself so my charges are very high.”

But Twitter users who saw the story rained insults on her for making such a statement.

“thats 7000 USD. Dammnn i can hav you for a whole week,” a user stated.

I am not cheap, I take GHS30,000 and above from men before they sleep with me – Shugatiti https://t.co/ge3vpR88MC — 💔 (@Bridget_Otoo) May 20, 2020



Another user said: “So per what you are saying, if 5 different men gives you that amount in a day, you will have sex with all of them in a day because the only thing you are after is money. What is cheaper than this!!!”

I am not cheap, I take GHS30,000 and above from men before they sleep with me – Shugatiti https://t.co/ge3vpR88MC — 💔 (@Bridget_Otoo) May 20, 2020



She was labelled cheap.

“Ure cheaper than those who require a lifetime commitment before opening their legs. There are at least 10,000 people in Ghana who can take turns with you.”

I am not cheap, I take GHS30,000 and above from men before they sleep with me – Shugatiti https://t.co/ge3vpR88MC — 💔 (@Bridget_Otoo) May 20, 2020