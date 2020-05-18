Funke Akindele Features BBNaija’s Teddy A in Jenifa’s Diary (Video)

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele Bello aka Jenifa, has taken to Instagram to share an exciting news for fans who follow her award winning comic series, ‘Jenifa’s diary’.

The seasoned actress shared a preview of the new episode of the series and to the surprise of many, former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Teddy A, made an appearance on the show.

From the trailer shared by Jenifa, the BBNaija star appeared to be playing the role of her love interest.

A hilarious scene captured the moment Jenifa and Teddy A were both jogging and she was completely drooling over him.

