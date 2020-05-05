Frustration Almost Made Me Consider Fraud – Nigerian Singer, Zlatan Ibile

While thanking God for how things have turned out for him, rapper and singer, Zlatan Ibile revealed that frustration almost made him consider being a fraudster.

Internet fraud and all other forms of fraudulent crimes is on a high in recent times, and a well known singer, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael has revealed that struggles of live almost pushed him to it.

Zlatan Ibile

Zlatan made it known in a live video session on Instagram that frustration almost made him consider going into Fraud. According to him, girls showed him pepper and nobody wanted to date him because he was broke.

In His Words;

“Na when i make am i get girlfriend.”

Towards the end of 2018, Zlatan released a single titled “Zanku”, with a new dance routine of the same name, and since then he has remained one of the top singers in the country.