Former Heavyweight Champion, Evander Holyfield Makes Return To Boxing At 57

share on:

Former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion, Evander Holyfield has announced his return to boxing at the age of 57.

The four-time world heavyweight champion will fight in exhibition bouts for charity campaign, ‘Unite 4 Our Fight,’ in the coming months.

Sharing a video of himself training, the 57-year-old revealed he will be raising money for charity campaign Unite 4 Our Fight.

“Are you ready? The moment you’ve all been waiting for. The Champ is back!” he wrote on Wednesday night.

“I’d like to announce that I will be making a comeback to the ring. I will be fighting in exhibition matches for a great cause: #Unite4OurFight.”

Evander Holyfield remains the only boxer in history to win the undisputed championship in two weight classes. He enjoyed a glittering career in boxing, with notable wins against Mike Tyson, George Foreman, and many others.

Tags:evander holyfield
Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.