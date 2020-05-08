Former Heavyweight Champion, Evander Holyfield Makes Return To Boxing At 57

Former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion, Evander Holyfield has announced his return to boxing at the age of 57.

The four-time world heavyweight champion will fight in exhibition bouts for charity campaign, ‘Unite 4 Our Fight,’ in the coming months.

Sharing a video of himself training, the 57-year-old revealed he will be raising money for charity campaign Unite 4 Our Fight.

“Are you ready? The moment you’ve all been waiting for. The Champ is back!” he wrote on Wednesday night.

“I’d like to announce that I will be making a comeback to the ring. I will be fighting in exhibition matches for a great cause: #Unite4OurFight.”

Evander Holyfield remains the only boxer in history to win the undisputed championship in two weight classes. He enjoyed a glittering career in boxing, with notable wins against Mike Tyson, George Foreman, and many others.

