Forbes says Kylie Jenner faked her billionaire status

Kylie Jenner has been stripped of her billionaire status by Forbes.

In a report shared on the official website of Forbes, the reality TV star and cosmetic guru is said to have altered the figures of her wealth.

“But in the deal’s fine print, a less flattering truth emerged. Filings released by publicly traded Coty over the past six months lay bare one of the family’s best-kept secrets:” Forbes reports.

“Kylie’s business is significantly smaller and less profitable than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe.”

It would be recalled that in 2019, Forbes announced that she was the youngest self-made billionaire at the age of 21.



It was reported that Jenner amassed a personal net worth of $1billion through her wildly successful range of make-up, Kylie Cosmetics.