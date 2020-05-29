Forbes Launches Nigeria’s First Digital Startup Accelerator Program To Support Business Resilience During COVID19 Pandemic

Forbes announces Nigeria’s First Digital Startup Accelerator program. The free virtual accelerator will welcome 100 top companies from Nigeria. Founders selected for the program will undergo 4 intensive weeks of digital training to help build and scale their companies for the future. Applications are now open Apply Now

Forbes Magazine is an iconic brand that has graced our business culture for over a century (since 1917). Nigeria’s First Digital Startup Accelerator Program hosted by Forbes Magazine and powered by the Global Startup Ecosystem is making a historic move to train and support Nigerian startups. The Forbes digital accelerator program is open to all small businesses, startups, and freelancers. Final wave of applications will be accepted until Friday May 29th.

The program is free. No equity ask. No obligation.Accepted companies will have access to live virtual accelerator training for 4 weeks, access to the Forbes community and access to $100k in free credits and perks from AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Sendgrid.

More information on partnerships can be found by emailing Staniel Tetteh via hello@globalstartupecosystem. com.