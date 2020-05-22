FG Declares May 25 And 26 Public Holidays To Mark Eid Fitri Celebration

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Monday, May 25, and Tuesday, May 26th public holidays to mark the Eldi Fitri Celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made this known in Abuja yesterday , May 21, 2020.

Speaking during the announcement, the minister congratulated all Muslim faithfuls for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

A statement released by the Ministry’s Director of Press, Mohammed Manga, quoted Aregbesola as calling on Muslim faithfuls to replicate the life of kindness, love, tolerance, peace and good neighborliness as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The minister also advised Nigerians to take responsibility against the spread of the Covid-19.