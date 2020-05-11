Fans Mock Ubi Franklin After He Fumbled When Asked The Full Meaning Of JAMB

Ubi Franklin had fans erupting in laughter after he made a huge blunder on Instagram live.

The special adviser on tourism to the Cross River state governor, while in conversation with Natalie Mufutau had difficulties deciphering the full meaning of the acronym JAMB; the examination body responsible for conducting University entrance examinations in Nigeria.

In the video shared by Instablog9ja, during the conversation, Ubi in response to an ongoing question, stated “There’s something they call JAMB in Nigeria” to which Natalia, the CEO of FinnClean Solutions further probed. “What is that”?

In response, the Made Men Music executive answered “Joint Admissions Management Board” as opposed to the correct Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board which the acronym stands for.