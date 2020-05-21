Falz Celebrates His Father, Barrister Femi Falana On His 62nd Birthday

Popular Nigerian singer, Folarin Falana, also known as Falz has taken to social media to celebrate his father, Barrister Femi Falana (SAN) on his birthday.

Taking to his instagram page, Falz first of all joked about how classic the ‘father and son’ picture he took with his dad looks.

The singer then proceeded to remind his father what an amazing father, role model and icon he is.

Falz in his birthday message to his father noted that the Senior Advocate of Nigeria is a father worth emulating.

Taking to the photo and video sharing platform, Falz wrote the following in celebration of his father;

“This is such a classic photo 😆😂 Happy Birthday dad! You have been an amazing father, role model & icon, with several aspects of your life worth emulating. Thank you for being there always. Love you ❤️”

Refer to his Instagram post below;