Ex-BBNaija star, Kim Oprah shares sultry swimsuit photo to celebrate 800k followers

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kim Oprah took to her official Instagram page to share a sexy swimsuit photo on to celebrate the milestone of 800,000 followers on the image and video sharing platform.

The 24-year-old former beauty queen who’s not unfamiliar with sharing bikini photos on her page, shared yet another one on Thursday in a bid to celebrate her followers.

Captioning the post, she wrote:

“You B*tches could never” – a B*tch who also can’t .

•

•

Thank you for 800k on here fam .

A while back, it was reported of that her relationship with Tobi Bakare hit the rocks with no real reason as to why it did but an Instagram blogger, Gistlover later revealed what really caused the breakup.

According to the blog, Tobi got hinted that Kim Oprah was cheating on him with an old man living abroad. This made him end the affair which many were made to believe will leads to wedding bells ringing.