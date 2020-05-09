Eedris Abdulkareem Tells How Charly Boy And Festus Keyamo Sold Him Out After His Fight With 50 Cent (Video)

Eedris Abdulkareem has narrated how Charly Boy and current Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo allegedly sold him out after his backstage and airplane fight with 50 Cent.

In an Instalive chat with music producer Samklef, the veteran singer said he had a fight with 50 Cent at an event organized by a multinational company when he (50 Cent) insisted that all Nigerian artistes must leave the backstage when he stepped in.

He also disclosed that another fight with the American rapper occurred in a private jet the multinational company got for them, after 50cent complained about sharing the jet with Nigerian artistes.

Eedris also claimed the multinational company reneged on their agreement of giving him same thing they gave 50 Cent.

The veteran singer accused Charly Boy of taking money from the multinational company to blacklist him and spread” fake information” after the fight. He also accused Festus Keyamo of “being a fake activist who shuts up after taking money.”

Here is the video below;