EA Sports Announce Premier League Team Of The Season

The time has come. EA Sports have officially announced their Premier League team of the season.

Virgil van Dijk, Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Agüero all made the line-up as voted for by E-Sports professionals and FIFA influencers.

Dean Henderson (Sheffield United)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United)

Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Mateo Kovačić (Chelsea)

Wilfried Ndidi (Leicester – squad building challenge)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Raul Jimenez (Wolves – squad building challenge)

Sergio Agüero (Manchester City)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)